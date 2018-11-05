Global effort covers church in poppies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Global effort covers church in curtain of poppies
A church has draped a curtain of poppies across its front after thousands of people responded to an appeal to create them.
Made out of materials like metal, plastic, wool and card, organisers at Penkridge Methodist Church, Staffordshire, say they've had them sent in from places like Penang and Canada.
They were looking to get 8,555 - one for each resident in the town - but have ended up with over 10,000.
As well as being attached to netting over the church's front, the poppies have been shared with local shops and firms as part of a "poppy trail".
-
05 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-46100853/global-effort-covers-church-in-curtain-of-poppiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window