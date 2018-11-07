Media player
Monkey Dust 'tortured me mentally'
Debbie Shaw is 42 and has been addicted to Monkey Dust for 10 years.
She meets Baz Bailey - whose son is also an addict - who set up a support group in Stoke-on-Trent to help those addicted to the drug.
His support sessions have been attended by families of addicts and the police, to help advise on how to deal with the problem.
Ruth Smeeth, the Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, has warned the city is "in the grip of an epidemic" caused by "cheap, powerful and dangerous" synthetic substances.
07 Nov 2018
