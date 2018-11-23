Pupils' craft work gives cathedral wings
Children have decorated thousands of paper doves with messages of peace.

They are going to be hung in Lichfield Cathedral as part of its annual illuminations event in which images are projected on to the front of the building.

Shops in the city are also hanging the pupils' handiwork in their windows.

