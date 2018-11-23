Pupils' craft work gives cathedral wings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pupils' craft work gives Lichfield Cathedral wings
Children have decorated thousands of paper doves with messages of peace.
They are going to be hung in Lichfield Cathedral as part of its annual illuminations event in which images are projected on to the front of the building.
Shops in the city are also hanging the pupils' handiwork in their windows.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-46323841/pupils-craft-work-gives-lichfield-cathedral-wingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window