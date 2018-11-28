Media player
The moment of Adrian McDonald's arrest
Police bodycam footage shows the moments before and after officers Tasered Adrian McDonald, who later died in custody after complaining of breathing difficulties.
An inquest found he was killed by cocaine toxicity and the stress of the incident.
The footage - shared on Wednesday by the Staffordshire force - was played during the hearing into the 2014 death in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
A jury returned a narrative verdict.
28 Nov 2018
