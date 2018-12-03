Media player
Michael Stirling's custody interview with Staffordshire Police
Video has been released of murderer Michael Stirling being interviewed by Staffordshire Police.
Stirling, 32, the brother-in-law of Samantha Eastwood's ex-fiance, later pleaded guilty to her murder when he appeared at court.
The midwife's body was found in a shallow grave in Caverswall, Staffordshire, in August, eight days after she went missing.
03 Dec 2018
