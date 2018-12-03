Video

Murdered Samantha Eastwood took part in a charity skydive four weeks before she was killed.

She was raising money for two charities, including the Donna Louise Children and Young Person's Hospice.

Shortly afterwards, she was killed by Michael Stirling, the brother-in-law of her former partner.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in Caverswall, Staffordshire, in August, eight days after she went missing.