Midwife killer 'like Ian Huntley'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Killer of midwife Samantha Eastwood 'like Ian Huntley'
A detective who investigated the disappearance of midwife Samantha Eastwood has likened her killer to Soham murderer Ian Huntley.
Michael Stirling, 32, pleaded guilty to Ms Eastwood's murder in October.
She was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital on 27 July.
Det Insp Dan Ison of Staffordshire Police said that like Huntley, Stirling played the "ever helpful person" during initial inquiries.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-46429640/killer-of-midwife-samantha-eastwood-like-ian-huntleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window