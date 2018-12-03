Midwife killer 'like Ian Huntley'

Video

A detective who investigated the disappearance of midwife Samantha Eastwood has likened her killer to Soham murderer Ian Huntley.

Michael Stirling, 32, pleaded guilty to Ms Eastwood's murder in October.

She was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital on 27 July.

Det Insp Dan Ison of Staffordshire Police said that like Huntley, Stirling played the "ever helpful person" during initial inquiries.