Footage shows football fan jumping on car

A man has been filmed jumping on a vehicle in a residential street after a football derby game in Stoke-on-Trent.
The owner of the car is heard shouting at the man to, "get off my car", as she watches from her window.
Staffordshire Police has been informed about the incident which happened on Tuesday night.
Police arrested 11 people after trouble broke out at Vale Park during the Checkatrade Trophy tie between Port Vale and Stoke City under-21 teams.
05 Dec 2018
