Fans filmed smashing toilets at derby

Video

Police investigating "despicable disorder" at a football derby have released a video of suspects destroying a toilet block.

The footage shows men chanting, damaging sinks and smashing windows at the match between Port Vale and Stoke City Under-21s at Vale Park on Tuesday night.

More than 150 officers were deployed to the stadium and 11 people arrested. Police said a "large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive.

Staffordshire Police called the video "shocking" and appealed for information on the identity of the men.