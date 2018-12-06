Fans filmed smashing toilets at derby

Media player
'Shocking' footage of fans smashing toilets at derby
Police investigating "despicable disorder" at a football derby have released a video of suspects destroying a toilet block.
The footage shows men chanting, damaging sinks and smashing windows at the match between Port Vale and Stoke City Under-21s at Vale Park on Tuesday night.
More than 150 officers were deployed to the stadium and 11 people arrested. Police said a "large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive.
Staffordshire Police called the video "shocking" and appealed for information on the identity of the men.
06 Dec 2018
