Girl, 8, rings bell to end cancer treatment
Amelia Eldred had her left leg amputated last year after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

The eight-year-old from Tamworth, in Staffordshire, had a rare procedure called rotationplasty to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted.

Staff at Birmingham Children's Hospital formed a guard of honour for her as she returned to ring the bell to mark the end of her treatment.

Amelia described it as "an early Christmas present".

  • 19 Dec 2018
