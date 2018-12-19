Girl, 8, rings bell to end cancer treatment

Media player
Girl, 8, rings bell to signal end of cancer treatment
Amelia Eldred had her left leg amputated last year after being diagnosed with bone cancer.
The eight-year-old from Tamworth, in Staffordshire, had a rare procedure called rotationplasty to reattach the lower part of her leg backwards so she could have a prosthetic fitted.
Staff at Birmingham Children's Hospital formed a guard of honour for her as she returned to ring the bell to mark the end of her treatment.
Amelia described it as "an early Christmas present".
