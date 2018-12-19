Police appeal after 'targeted' shooting
CCTV appeal after 'targeted' shooting in Solihull

Police have released CCTV footage in the hope of tracing a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a home in Solihull.

A 51-year-old woman was injured when a man entered her house and shot her on Tuesday morning.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

