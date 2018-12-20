Media player
The 'angel' who helps the homeless on Stafford's streets
Suzanne Rigby is part of a team trying to help homeless people get off the streets in Stafford.
It has earned her the nickname "the Angel of Stafford".
A community matron, Ms Rigby has been working with people on the streets for the last six years.
She is part of a wider team backed by Stafford Borough Council.
Homelessness in the area has halved over the last two years, the local authority has said, bucking a national trend.
20 Dec 2018
