The 'angel' who helps the homeless

Suzanne Rigby is part of a team trying to help homeless people get off the streets in Stafford.

It has earned her the nickname "the Angel of Stafford".

A community matron, Ms Rigby has been working with people on the streets for the last six years.

She is part of a wider team backed by Stafford Borough Council.

Homelessness in the area has halved over the last two years, the local authority has said, bucking a national trend.