Inside new state-of-the-art reservoir

A new state-of-the-art reservoir is set to start supplying Stoke-on-Trent with water within the next three months.

Severn Trent Water is spending £11m building the facility to meet the extra demand for drinking water as the city expands.

The reservoir will replace a Victorian one and covers an area equivalent to three football pitches.

It has the capacity to hold 43 million litres of water - the amount Stoke-on-Trent uses in one day.

The firm said it hoped the reservoir would last for more than 100 years and estimated it should be ready to use by February.