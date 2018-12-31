'I'm not heroic for being disabled'
A woman says she is fed up at disabled people like her being described with words such as "courageous" or "inspirational".

Lucy Wood, 31, a wheelchair user from Rugeley, Staffordshire, says hearing those phrases can make her feel she's not good enough.

Instead, as people consider their new year's resolutions, she said she would rather disabled people were treated like "normal people".

  • 31 Dec 2018
