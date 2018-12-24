Video

A dog has been caught on CCTV chasing a car in which it was driven to a street corner and abandoned.

The RSPCA has released the footage, calling it heartbreaking.

The charity is trying to trace a man in the car who is seen unclipping the dog's lead before running back to the vehicle and leaving.

It said the Staffordshire bull terrier and his bed were left at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road in Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, last Monday evening.

The dog, named Snoop by staff at a vets, is being cared for at boarding kennels.