Fashion fit for breast cancer survivors
A breast cancer survivor is working with fashion students to design clothes for women who've had a mastectomy.
Karen Bloor, of Stafford, was unable to have reconstructive surgery after having both breasts removed because her job requires her to wear body armour.
The police dog handler said she struggles to find feminine clothes that cover her flat chest.
She hopes the garments will eventually be made available to all.
27 Dec 2018
