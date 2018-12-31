Snoop Dogg wants Snoop the dog

Video

An array of people including rapper Snoop Dog have come forward to adopt deserted dog Snoop.

Snoop was abandoned eight days before Christmas by the side of a road in Stroke-on-Trent.

After CCTV footage of poor Snoop being left behind went viral lots of people, including rapper Snoop Dogg, Sue Perkins and Andrew Neil came forward to offer the Staffordshire bull terrier a home, the RSPCA said.

Even though he was dumped Snoop is in high spirits and getting fuss and cuddles from the RSPCA staff as he awaits his adoption.