Happier new year for abandoned dog

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abandoned dog Snoop settles into new life at RSPCA centre
A dog who was filmed being abandoned by the side of a road is now in a rehoming centre.
Millions of people watched the CCTV footage of the Staffordshire bull terrier, who has been named Snoop.
He was dumped in Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, a week before Christmas.
The RSPCA says he's since had hundreds of offers of new homes - including one from US rap star Snoop Dogg.
But the charity says it's still trying to trace the man who abandoned Snoop.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-46752822/abandoned-dog-snoop-settles-into-new-life-at-rspca-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window