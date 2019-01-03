Happier new year for abandoned dog

Video

A dog who was filmed being abandoned by the side of a road is now in a rehoming centre.

Millions of people watched the CCTV footage of the Staffordshire bull terrier, who has been named Snoop.

He was dumped in Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, a week before Christmas.

The RSPCA says he's since had hundreds of offers of new homes - including one from US rap star Snoop Dogg.

But the charity says it's still trying to trace the man who abandoned Snoop.