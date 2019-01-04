Media player
Video
Finding head space through sewing
An academy dedicated entirely to sewing has seen a surge in people who want to learn.
The classes are held in the Staffordshire town of Leek - once famous for its silk mills - and have had "hundreds" of students come through the door.
Participants say that as well as breathing new life into the skill and pastime, sewing also offers "head space" in a busy world.
04 Jan 2019
