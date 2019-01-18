Refugee, 11, plays piano at charity shop

Video

Young musician Rifat Ozturk, originally from Turkey, arrived in Stoke-on-Trent with his parents in October.

After spotting a piano in furniture charity shop Emmaus Potteries, the 11-year-old went in and started playing.

He's now become a regular and the shop has also helped find him a keyboard so he can practise at home.

