Refugee, 11, plays piano at charity shop

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Refugee boy, 11, plays piano at Stoke-on-Trent charity shop
Young musician Rifat Ozturk, originally from Turkey, arrived in Stoke-on-Trent with his parents in October.
After spotting a piano in furniture charity shop Emmaus Potteries, the 11-year-old went in and started playing.
He's now become a regular and the shop has also helped find him a keyboard so he can practise at home.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
18 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-46878907/refugee-boy-11-plays-piano-at-stoke-on-trent-charity-shopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window