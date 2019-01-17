Nesting boxes boost barn owl population

Media player
Nesting boxes boost Staffordshire barn owl population
Barn owls are a protected species, but their habitat has been under threat.
Now volunteers from Staffordshire Barn Owl Action Group are doing their bit to help increase the population of the birds in the county.
They have been fitting nesting boxes which they monitor regularly during breeding season.
Due to a relatively dry and mild winter, signs so far this year have been good, but the group says work will continue to ensure the birds don't disappear from the countryside.
17 Jan 2019
