Neighbour's tears for children killed in fire

Four children have died in a house fire in Stafford which resulted in part of the roof collapsing.

The blaze in the Highfields area of the town in the early hours also left another child and two adults injured.

Neighbour Wendy Pickering was in tears as she remembered the children, who she often saw while taking her granddaughter to school.

Her husband Bryan said he was alerted to the fire by his dog barking during the night.

