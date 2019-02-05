'We'll support community after tragic fire'

Video

Four children have died in a house fire which saw to adults jump from a first floor window with a toddler.

The blaze in the Highfields area of Stafford in the early hours also left the children's younger brother, their mother and her partner injured.

Rob Barber, deputy chief fire officer for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the house was being examined but he could not comment on a possible cause.

He added, staff will remain in the area to "provide support and advice following the heartbreaking and tragic incident".

Read more: Four children die in house fire