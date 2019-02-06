Outpouring of support after fire deaths

Video

Thousands of pounds has been raised to support the family of four children who died in a house fire in Stafford.

As well as an online appeal, the local community in the Highfields area of the town has been donating clothes and toys.

Emergency services are to spend days at the scene carrying out investigations.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, were killed in the blaze in Stafford on Tuesday morning.

Their mother and her partner leapt from a first-floor window with the children's two-year-old brother.

Natalie Unitt, 24, Chris Moulton, 28, and two-year-old Jack remain in hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.