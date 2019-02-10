'Its just a joy to see people smiling'

Media player
Life as a clown: 'It's just a joy to see people smiling'
This month, 40 clowns from around the world gathered for the UK’s annual Clown Gathering in Birmingham.
It's in contrast to almost a quarter of a million people who descended on Bognor Regis for the gathering in 1988.
However, Rob Bowker, from Tamworth, believes there has been a renaissance in clowning.
He created his character Bibbledy Bob in 2004 and says clowning around is here to stay.
10 Feb 2019
