Caribbean war memorial dream
Caribbean war memorial plan for National Memorial Arboretum

A £500,000 appeal to create a lasting monument to Caribbean military personnel who served the UK has been launched.

The memorial would join more than 380 others at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The National Caribbean Monument Charity is being spearheaded by retired RAF officer Donald Campbell, from Tipton, West Midlands.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 14 Feb 2019
