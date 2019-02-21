'They come to see the blood'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bare-knuckle fighter on the growing appeal of the sport

Aaran Gaughan is taking part in one of the UK's biggest bare-knuckle fights.

The controversial sport is unregulated but isn't illegal and is growing in popularity.

As many as 1,200 people are expected to attend the Bad To The Bone event at a council run leisure centre in Stoke-on-Trent on 23 February.

  • 21 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Bare-knuckle boxing makes US comeback