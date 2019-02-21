The UK town with no free cash machines

Video

Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent has lost all its free cash machines after a number of major banks closed on the high street.

Twenty-four thousand residents are now forced to choose between paying 95p or driving a mile to the nearest one.

Nationwide, NatWest and Lloyds have all shut in the town in the last three years.

Consumer group Which? said 488 cash machines disappeared a month in the last six months of 2018.