Old and young bond over a boogie

Video

Primary school children regularly visit elderly residents at a Staffordshire care home to sing and dance with them.

Those behind the scheme at the Belong Village in Newcastle-under-Lyme said it had a positive impact on both generations.

"Residents that normally don't move from their chairs, they stand up, they dance and sing," said Caroline Hissey, from Boogie Beat.

Victoria Kirby, a teacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary School, added that it was important for the children, "to experience working with the older generation".