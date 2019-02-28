Old and young bond over a boogie
Moving to music brings generations together

Primary school children regularly visit elderly residents at a Staffordshire care home to sing and dance with them.

Those behind the scheme at the Belong Village in Newcastle-under-Lyme said it had a positive impact on both generations.

"Residents that normally don't move from their chairs, they stand up, they dance and sing," said Caroline Hissey, from Boogie Beat.

Victoria Kirby, a teacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary School, added that it was important for the children, "to experience working with the older generation".

