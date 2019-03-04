'A great goalkeeper, a great dad'

Video

The daughter of England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks says the reaction to his death has provided "support and comfort" to his family.

Wendy Banks said tributes had flooded in for the former Stoke City and England goalkeeper from across the world, leaving his family feeling "very proud".

Speaking to BBC Midlands Today's Nick Owen before the funeral in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday, his daughter said the tributes left by his statue at Stoke City's stadium were "beautiful".

Banks, who was president of Stoke City, died last month at the age of 81.

His daughter described him as a "great goalkeeper and a great dad".