Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Geoff Hurst pays tribute to Gordon Banks at goalkeeper's funeral
Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to World Cup-winning England teammate, goalkeeper Gordon Banks.
The former forward, who scored a hat trick in the 1966 final in which Banks also played, was speaking ahead of his former teammate's funeral in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday.
Hurst said Banks was the greatest goalkeeper he had ever seen.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-47445043/sir-geoff-hurst-pays-tribute-to-gordon-banks-at-goalkeeper-s-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window