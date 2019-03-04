'A superstar and a normal guy'
Sir Geoff Hurst pays tribute to Gordon Banks at goalkeeper's funeral

Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to World Cup-winning England teammate, goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

The former forward, who scored a hat trick in the 1966 final in which Banks also played, was speaking ahead of his former teammate's funeral in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday.

Hurst said Banks was the greatest goalkeeper he had ever seen.

