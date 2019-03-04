Media player
Stoke City fans applaud Gordon Banks as funeral cortege arrives
Former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks's funeral cortege was met with applause from fans when it entered Stoke City's stadium earlier.
The coffin was driven to the club, where Banks spent much of his career, ahead of a service at Stoke Minster.
04 Mar 2019
