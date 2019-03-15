Terminally ill bride in hospital wedding

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Terminally ill bride in Stoke-on-Trent hospital wedding
A terminally ill woman has tied the knot in hospital after receiving a lung cancer diagnosis.
Tracey, 49, and Robert Pickford decided to bring their wedding forward and held it at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
It is only second wedding to be held at the hospital and NHS staff say they organised the event "in a matter of hours" in their Acute Medical Unit.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-47590511/terminally-ill-bride-in-stoke-on-trent-hospital-weddingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window