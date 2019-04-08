Media player
Students take on trek for mental health
Six college students have started a fundraising walk to highlight better mental health support among young men.
Some of the students, from South Staffordshire College, have dealt with personal mental health issues.
Their five-day challenge is to walk 82 miles from Sutton Coldfield to the Peak District.
They have so far raised £1,600 for men's mental health charity CALM.
08 Apr 2019
