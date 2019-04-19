Fire fears remain over ravaged beauty spot

Video

Another huge moorland fire at the site of one which ripped through 148 acres and burned for nearly a fortnight could "devastate" wildlife there, conservationists say.

Restoring The Roaches, in Upper Hulme, Staffordshire, to its former state could take more than 20 years.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the area, has been building dams to retain water and stop erosion, as well as planting new heather and grass seeds.

But with warm weather already drying out the site, the trust is warning another fire on the same scale could be disastrous.