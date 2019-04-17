Boy's 'magic' bond with autism dog
Labrador to help nine-year-old boy with autism

Lewis Davey, 9, has severe autism and struggles to communicate, which can make him frustrated and disruptive.

He's one of the first to receive a dog from a charity set up last year to help people with learning difficulties.

Arthur, a one-year-old Labrador, and Lewis are currently in training, getting to know each other before a permanent move into the family home in Stafford.

  • 17 Apr 2019
