Replicas of historical guitars are being built in a garage and then sold to be played around the world.

Chris Large started making guitars in his teens and about 10 years ago became fascinated with Baroque and Renaissance instruments.

The real ones date back centuries but Chris says those are rare, expensive and often too fragile to play.

Instead, he makes reproductions in his spare time from his home in Nantwich, Cheshire, and sells them for thousands of pounds to musicians in America and Japan.

But being no virtuoso in playing them, he relies on proper musicians to bring their sound to life.