'Big knitters' looking out for each other
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'big knitters' looking out for each other

A new group has been set up to help improve mental wellbeing through "big knitting".

The Big Knit Breakfast club meets every week in Stafford, and sees members knit on a large scale with giant needles and recycled fabric.

Members, who make rugs, bags and throws, say the craft is extremely therapeutic.

  • 17 May 2019
Go to next video: Knitting after grief leads to love