Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'big knitters' looking out for each other
A new group has been set up to help improve mental wellbeing through "big knitting".
The Big Knit Breakfast club meets every week in Stafford, and sees members knit on a large scale with giant needles and recycled fabric.
Members, who make rugs, bags and throws, say the craft is extremely therapeutic.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-48301447/the-big-knitters-looking-out-for-each-otherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window