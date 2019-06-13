Video

Martin Morris has a collection of 36,000 Marvel and DC comics built up over decades.

The 63-year-old, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, started his collection when he was aged just five.

His most valuable comic, a 1962 edition that introduced Spider-Man for the first time, is thought to be worth £10,000.

Mr Morris has decided to sell them on eBay after having a heart attack and plans to spend the money on travelling the world.