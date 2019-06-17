Soggy spuds left in fields as rain falls

Video

A Staffordshire farmer has warned there may be a shortage of potatoes with a subsequent hike in prices because of the recent heavy rain.

Andrew Lockhart fears he may lose up to five acres, or around 15%, of the potato crop at his farm in Drayton Bassett, Staffordshire.

He says the bad weather is making it impossible to look after the crop which is due to be harvested in August.

The National Farmers' Union says it's too early to assess the full impact of the bad weather until the heavy rain subsides.