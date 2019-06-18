Postponing retirement to help feed swans

Media player
Couple spends £150 a month to feed Staffordshire swans
Irene Hodges has been feeding swans at Chasewater pool in Staffordshire for the last ten years.
She began after the reservoir was drained in 2009, depleting the birds' natural feed reserves.
Locally, Irene has been nicknamed the "Swan lady of Chasewater" and is so dedicated to the animals' welfare, her husband's retirement has been postponed to help cover the £150 monthly bill for pellets.
18 Jun 2019
