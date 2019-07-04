Student paramedic dies in ambulance crash

Media player
Student paramedic dies in Burton ambulance crash
A "promising" student paramedic has died after the ambulance she was in was involved in a crash with a car.
The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital and later died after the incident in Needwood, near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was "tragic that someone died doing the job they loved".
Two other crew members and a female BMW driver were treated for injuries.
04 Jul 2019
