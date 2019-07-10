The graduation ceremony 65ft in the air

Video

University students have taken their graduation to new heights - by celebrating on a rollercoaster.

Graduates of Staffordshire University's Visitor Attraction and Resort Management course boarded the Oblivion ride at Alton Towers in caps and gowns.

The students, who all completed placements at the theme park as part of the course, were given their certificates before the ride climbed into the air and then dropped them in free fall.

The coaster climbs 65ft before a 197ft drop then free falls vertically at speeds of up to 68mph to the ground below.