People left hanging mid-air as Alton Towers ride stops
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alton Towers' Smiler ride stoppage leaves people hanging mid-air

Visitors to Alton Towers were left hanging 100ft in the air after a rollercoaster stopped mid-way round the track.

Eyewitnesses said the Smiler ride stopped shortly after 17:30 BST on Tuesday, leaving people suspended for about 20 minutes.

  • 24 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Proving I'm more than 'that girl from Alton Towers'