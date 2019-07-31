Heavy rain floods Congleton village shop

Video

Heavy rain has flooded a village farm shop, forcing it to close.

Lesley Lomas, of Glebe Farm in Astbury, Congleton, Cheshire, said overnight flood waters reached up to her husband's thighs.

Mrs Lomas said she noticed Glebe Farm was flooded after waking up at 05:00 BST and said she has "never seen anything like it".

"We can't believe how much water there is here," she said, estimating the flood water is up to 4ft (1.2m) deep, but could rise due to continued rainfall.