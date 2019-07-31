Harry Potter book sells for £28,500
A first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been sold at auction for £28,500.

The 1997 book, one of just 500 initially printed, was sold by Staffordshire libraries for just £1 about 20 years ago.

The winning bid is a world-record price for such a first edition.

