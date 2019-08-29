Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannock siblings undertake unusual career choice
Jack O'Malley is used to people thinking he's too young to do his job. At 25, he's a funeral director. He opened O'Malley Family Funerals in 2017 in Cannock.
His older brother Luke, 26, and his sister Grace, 21, now both work alongside him.
Filmed and edited by Pete Jones
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-49499862/cannock-siblings-undertake-unusual-career-choiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window