Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We are Stoke-on-Trent: Tell us the stories that matter to you
BBC News is to spend a week focusing on Stoke-on-Trent and the people who live there.
We are Stoke-on-Trent will run from 23 September with the aim of reaching a wider audience with news about the city.
Journalists from across the network will be reporting in the six towns that make up Stoke-on-Trent, including from the BBC's national and regional TV and radio outlets and digital services.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-49566157/we-are-stoke-on-trent-tell-us-the-stories-that-matter-to-youRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window