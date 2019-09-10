Paralysed Amazon driver refuses attacker's apology

Video

An Amazon driver left paralysed from the waist down after being deliberately run over says he cannot accept an apology from his attacker.

Chance Bright, 23, suffered a broken spinal cord when he was dragged along by a van after his vehicle was stolen in Staffordshire on 4 March.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, Mitchell Rose, 27, of Redshank Road, Walsall, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but was cleared of attempted murder.

He had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Of the attack earlier this year, Mr Bright said Rose "shook his head to tell me that he wasn't going to stop".