Video

The BBC has been asking young people from Stoke-on-Trent about the city's portrayal in the media.

Ady Sargeant, Emily Kate, Najee Fox and Chris Abramovs think there are some unfair and negative labels, and share their thoughts on the term "Brexit capital" and a population supposedly succumbing to the drug, monkey dust.

But can bespoke oatcakes and living down the road from Robbie Williams's mum really make a difference to image? These four tell the media to "take that".

This video was created as part of We Are Stoke-on-Trent - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar